J&K: Kashmiri Pandits throng Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela in Tullamulla village

Devotees thronged to offer prayers at Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela in Tullamulla village of Ganderbal district in Jammu and Kashmir. The annual Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela started on June 08. Tullamulla shrine is the holiest shrine of the local Kashmiri Pandit community. Amid tight security, around 250 Kashmiri Pandits arrived at Mata Kheer Bhawani Mela.