J&K: Jitendra Singh inaugurates Seismological Observatory Centre in Udhampur

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on June 21 inaugurated newly installed Seismological Observatory Centre in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir. It is the latest, upgraded and world-class ‘Earthquake Observatory’ under the aegis of ‘National Centre of Seismology’. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences (MOES), New Delhi had set up Seismological Observatory Centre at the District Programme office (ICDS) in Udhampur. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr Jitendra Singh said, “Seismic Observatory Centre has been set up today, the activity under the Earth's surface is related to earthquakes and its timely detection and further action based on its information.”