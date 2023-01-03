Search icon
J&K: Indian Army organises plantation drive at Garhi Cantt

With the aim to reduce global warming, Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department in collaboration with the Indian Army organised a plantation drive in Udhampur's Garhi Cantt on January 03. The drive was also organised to sensitize people to plant trees. The drive further aimed to beatify the Indian Army's Garhi Cantt. "Keeping in view national forest policy that 66 per cent of hilly areas should be under forest cover, we organised this program to sensitize people to plant more trees," Udhampur Divisional Forest Officer said. "Our aim is to plant 1.5 crore plants this year. The main aim is to reduce global warming. Another main objective is to beautify Indian Army's Garhi Cantt by planting ornamental and fruit-bearing trees," he added.

