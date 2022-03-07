J&K: Indian Army organises Amrit Jyoti Gulmarg Winter Festival 2022

Three-day-long Amrit Jyoti Gulmarg Winter Festival 2022 was conducted by the Indian Army between March 04 to 06 in Gulmarg. The festival was organised in collaboration with Gulmarg Development Authority (GDA), Jammu and Kashmir Tourism and Gulmarg Hotel Association. This year’s festival was aligned with the “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration that commemorates 75 years of our Nation’s Independence. The mega event included many activities such as snow skiing, snow cycling and music performances with the aim of showcasing creative potential of the Kashmiri youth. Bollywood celebrity coupleNeelam Kothari and Samir Soni also participated in festivities. While addressing the gathering at programme, Lt General DP Pandey complimented the youth for participating in the Gulmarg fest and encouraged them for their discipline and hard work.