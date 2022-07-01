J&K: In a good move, Government Polytechnic College for Women provides training in skill development courses

The Government of India has been focussing on Skill India programme and giving training to youths. Under this, the Government Polytechnic College for Women is imparting training to girls in skill development courses. It gives training to the girls in Computer Diploma, Electronics, Medical and Health Training to make them independent. They are equipped with the latest technology and modern gadgets to provide training to girls. Girl students from all over Kashmir came to the college to get the training. The college has a hostel facility which provides girls accommodations in college, which saves more time for them to focus on their training. The college also provides scholarships to the girls and Government of India provides them an amount of fifty thousand every year. It has a placement cell which facilitates in getting a job in top companies in the country. These courses make the girls skilled for their better future.