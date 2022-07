J&K: IGP Kashmir, other police personnel pay homage to ASI Mushtaq Ahmad

The wreath laying ceremony of ASI Mushtaq Ahmad, who lost his life in a terrorist attack in Srinagar, was held on July 12. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar along with other police personnel paid their homage to the martyred cop. ASI Mushtaq Ahmad was killed after terrorists opened fired at a police naka party in Lal Bazar area.