J&K: Homestays start at Kachri Mohalla in Dal Lake area of Srinagar

Homestays are being offered to tourists at Kachri Mohalla for the first time in Dal Lake area of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Till now, tourists were staying in hotels and houseboats in Dal Lake to enjoy their vacation. This could give a major boost to tourism industry, employment generation and upliftment of the society. Government of Jammu and Kashmir would undertake more hamlets for developing model villages like Kachri Mohalla, to make these villages suitable for homestays. Tourists enjoy here and feel the culture of the villages and other things. It gave them a chance to experience the culture and aesthetics of Kashmir. The first group of tourists witnessed a home like experience during their stay in the village. The homestay tourism gave new hopes to the villagers.