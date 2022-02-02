JK govt constructing low-cost houses under PMMSY in Udhampur to help poor fishermen

Under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Jammu and Kashmir government is constructing low-cost houses in Udhampur. PMMSY is the flagship scheme of the central Government for the development of fisheries in the country. There are 1096 registered fishermen and 236 houses have been constructed till March 2021. “There are 1096 registered fishermen and 236 houses have been constructed for them till March 21,” the Assistant Direct of the Fisheries Department said while speaking to ANI.