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Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 08:28 PM IST

JK Floods 10 Feared Dead In Flash Floods Amarnath Yatra Halted | Jammu Kashmir Flood

Tragedy has struck Jammu and Kashmir as relentless overnight rain and forest cloudbursts triggered severe flash floods, leaving at least 10 people feared dead and extensive property damage across the region.

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Tragedy has struck Jammu and Kashmir as relentless overnight rain and forest cloudbursts triggered severe flash floods, leaving at least 10 people feared dead and extensive property damage across the region.

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