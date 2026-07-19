JK Floods 10 Feared Dead In Flash Floods Amarnath Yatra Halted | Jammu Kashmir Flood
Tragedy has struck Jammu and Kashmir as relentless overnight rain and forest cloudbursts triggered severe flash floods, leaving at least 10 people feared dead and extensive property damage across the region.
Advertisement
TRENDING NOW
Tragedy has struck Jammu and Kashmir as relentless overnight rain and forest cloudbursts triggered severe flash floods, leaving at least 10 people feared dead and extensive property damage across the region.