J&K: First public health laboratory established in Shopian

South Kashmir gets its first of its kind modern and latest Public Health Laboratory under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) at District Hospital in Shopian of Jammu and Kashmir. It was recently inaugurated by the Deputy Commissioner of Shopian. The laboratory conducts all investigations on a wide variety of core diseases including water-borne, respiratory, and vaccine-preventable diseases. Other investigations related to culture and sensitivity, hospital infection control and sample collection for Influenza a H1N1 and Zika Virus are also available at the laboratory. Earlier, patients had to face many problems as they had to visit far-away places like Srinagar and other places for the test. But now, all the tests and other facilities are available for the patients in the District Laboratory. The patients and locals lauded the step taken by the Jammu and Kashmir Administration, as these types of latest medical facilities will enhance medical facilities in the district.

