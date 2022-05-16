JK First Hogan Sports tournament held in Chandpora ground of Srinagar

Under the auspices of Hogan International Council, the first Hogan Sports tournament was organised in Chandpora ground of Srinagar. The tournament was organised in association of the Indian Army. The Hogan Sports Relief Art has three sports branches, called Tisapa (Crossing Sports Barriers), Lightning (Individual Arts-Deformation) and the Drama (Dramatic Fighting). One of the special activities in the sport is to practice in the nature of the forest, mountains, sea and desert in various climatic condition. The tournament was held in basic race formats from the start, Sprint 3Km, with about 20 obstacles. A large number of children took part in the international game which gives them greater experience. This game helps to maintains physical fitness among children while competing abstracts of different types. The federation is involving more children in the game to get popular in Kashmir.