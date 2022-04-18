J&K: Farmer successfully develops spices processing unit with help of PMFME scheme

A farmer in Kathua area of Jammu and Kashmir, Thoonda Singh has set an example for other farmers by successfully setting up a processing unit of spices. He used to cultivate turmeric and other spices at his farm but he got a boost under the ‘One District One Product’ program, under the Pradhan Mantri Formulation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme. He developed the processing unit with an estimated cost of Rs 60 lakh. His son, Praveen Singh got retirement from Indian Army to join the spices processing unit. They are now successfully doing the whole processing personally from processing to packaging to marketing in the open markets.