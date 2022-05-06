J&K: Disaster preparedness training program conducted in Srinagar

A day long disaster preparedness training program was organised by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Jammu and Kashmir. It was organised in the collaboration of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) & Civil Defence. The training was organised for the medical and para-medical staff of Non-Governmental Organisations. It was conducted by a team of State Disaster Response Fund and Civil Defence for the staff as they are the first responders in any disaster. They were provided training in basic first aid, firefighting, and search and rescue. These organisations provide critical care ambulance service facility to patients in need that help in reducing mortality. It also creates awareness among the masses about the importance of Prehospital care, which is a vital component of Emergency Medical Services. The training program got a huge response from medical and para-medical staff as they learnt the techniques of Civil Defence.