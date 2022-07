J&K: Devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha

In celebration of Eid al-Adha, worshippers flocked to mosques throughout Jammu and Kashmir to perform namaz on July 10. Eid al-Adha or Bakra Eid is a holy occasion also called the ‘festival of sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic or lunar calendar. Bakra Eid marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.