J&K: Demand for non-alcoholic perfumes increases during Ramzan

Amid the holy month of Ramzan, the demand for non-alcoholic perfumes has gone up. These non-alcoholic perfumes like attar are permissible in Islam. In the holy month of Ramzan, everyone purchases these perfumes which leads to high demand. Shopkeepers have set up their stalls outside Mosques and Shrines to sell attar to devotees. Every year new fragrances are added to the collections. The popular fragrances like Gulab, Chameli, Nargis, Musk, Chocolate, Banana, Kashmiri Apple, and Kesar are in high demand during this month.