JK Curfew imposed Internet suspended in Kishtwar Bhaderwah in view of communal tension

Curfew has been imposed and internet services were suspended in Kishtwar district and Bhaderwah in Doda district as precautionary measures in view of communal tension. Tension prevailed on June 9 after alleged inflammatory speeches were made during a protest against derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. A young man also uploaded an objectionable post about the Prophet on social media.