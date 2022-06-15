Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

J&K: Curfew continues in Bhaderwah

Amid the tensions over the controversial social media post in Jammu and Kashmir, the curfew under the Section 144 of CrPc continued in Bhaderwah on June 15.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.