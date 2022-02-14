J&K: CRPF pays tribute to martyred jawans of Pulwama attack

On the 3rd anniversary of the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that happened in Jammu and Kashmir, the martyred Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in the attack were paid tributes on February 14 in Pulwama. While speaking to ANI, ADG, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Dalijit Singh Chaudhary said, “Today, we remember the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack in 2019. We aim to maintain peace and harmony in the region.”