J&K: Construction of road begins in Udhampur after 70 years, ecstatic locals thank Govt

Construction of road under Thanoa Panchayat began after 70 years under Centre-sponsored scheme. The 3 km long road is funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) which will enhance connectivity for the locals. Road will be established between Khubani village and Tarmara village in Panchayat Thanoa of Udhampur district, J&K. Being built at a cost of 6 crore 39.10 lakhs road will benefit a population of 2000 people across four wards of Thanoa and other adjoining areas. Locals thanked the Narendra Modi led government for providing road connectivity to them after 40 years.

