J&K: Construction of new Bone and Joints Hospital in full swing in Srinagar

Construction of a new Bone and Joints Hospital with modern facilities is in full swing in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. The purpose of the hospital is to provide quality health care with modern facilities. The construction of the hospital was started in 2019 by National Project Construction Corporation (NPCC) but due to COVID-19, the construction work was delayed. The old Bone and Joints Hospital was witnessing huge rush of patients. As per the management, the cases were increasing day-by-day at the hospital. To address the issue, the new hospital is being constructed.