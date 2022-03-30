Search icon
J&K: Burqa-clad woman hurled petrol bomb at CRPF bunker, Sopore

Petrol bomb hurled by burqa-clad women on CRPF bunker at sopore in Jammu and Kashmir on March 29. Security forces quickly doused off the flames. Video went viral on social media.

