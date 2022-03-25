J&K Budget will meet needs, aspirations of people: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the Press Conference on March 25 hailed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget for the financial year 2022-23 and said that it will going to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He also added that the main goal of the Budget for 2022-23 is economic development of every region in the Union Territory.“The Budget for 2022-2023 is going to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a development-oriented budget and economic development of every region is the main goal of this Budget. This Budget is going to bring a change in J&K at a polemic pace,” LG Sinha added.