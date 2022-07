J&K: Buddha Amarnath yatra begins, over 1000 pilgrims arrive at shrine

The Buddha Amarnath yatra began on July 29 in J&K. The first batch of over 1000 pilgrims left from Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu and arrived at the shrine in later on the day. The Buddha Amarnath Yatra was suspended for last two years due to COVID.