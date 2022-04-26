J&K: BSF organises Blood Donation Camp in Budgam

A Blood Donation Camp was organised on April 25 at BSF Hospital Frontier Headquarters in Budgam’s Humhama. It was organised in collaboration with the Department of Blood Bank team of Lal Ded Hospital. The camp was inaugurated by IG BSF Kashmir Frontier Raja Babu Singh. On this occasion, Raja Babu Singh IG BSF emphasized that blood donation is most noble cause and significant contribution that a person can make towards the society. This act can save a precious human life in need. He also expressed his gratitude to the Doctors and troops present on the occasion. During the camp, a total of 100 BSF personnel donated blood and fruits were also distributed to blood donors. Border Security Force has always been in forefront to organise such programme from time to time for the welfare of society and committed towards its duty and service to the nation.