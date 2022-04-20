J&K: Brother-sister duo creates employment opportunities through off-season mushroom farming

With an aim to generate employment in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Department of Agriculture has taken an initiative to promote off-season mushroom farming. This initiative taken by the department helped a girl and his brother to grow mushrooms in off-season. Jyoti Thappa and her brother started farming with an aim to make mushroom available for people in every season. Setting an example of Atmanirbhar Bharat, they have given employment to 12 women of their village. “We have been growing mushrooms for 6 months. We are generating a lot of profit. Mushrooms are used a lot by people. This is our second mushroom crop,” said Jugal Kishor to ANI.