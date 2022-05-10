JK Blacktopping of historical Mughal Road is in full swing

Blacktopping of Jammu and Kashmir’s historical Mughal Road are in full swing in Rajouri. During winters, the road was damaged due to heavy rain and snow. The blacktopping of road is being supervised by the engineers. Out of 17 km, the work on 15 km has been completed. J&K receives heavy snowfall which is the major cause of damage to the roads. Mughal road is a short route which connects Rajouri with Kashmir Valley.