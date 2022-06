J&K Bank Manager killing: Family mourns loss in Rajasthan

Hanumangarh (Rajasthan), June 2 (ANI): Family of J&K's Ellaqie Dehati Bank Manager Vijay Kumar mourned the loss at their residence in Hanumangarh, Rajsthan. Vijay Kumar was shot dead by a terrorist in Kulgam district of J&K on June 02.