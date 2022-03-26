JK Awareness conference on proper utilisation of pesticides organised in Srinagar

The Pesticides Association of Kashmir in collaboration of Department of Horticulture organised an awareness conference on proper utilisation of pesticides and fertilisers at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. A large number of growers attended the conference to gather knowledge about the production of good fruit crops in large quantities. Pesticides experts and officers of the Department of Horticulture gave lectures through PowerPoint presentations.