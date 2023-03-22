J&K: Awaam Ki Awaaz hosts “Youth Caravan” event in Pulwama

A cultural event was organized by an NGO Awaam Ki Awaaz, which hosted an outreach programme for the youth in Pulwama for inspiring people to aspire to change. The event was held at Town Hall of Pulwama in South Kashmir. The event aimed to promote non-violence and empower this region's youth. During the event, prominent activist Shah Fahad emphasised on the ill-effects of violence and the need for peace to bring about lasting change in the region and was attended by many youngsters, who participated in various cultural activities and engaged in meaningful activities and discussions on social issues. The event provided a platform for young people to voice their concerns and ideas for a better future. Noted artists Shafi Sopori, Noor Mohammad and Abid Ali gave an enthralling performance before the audience. Local artists also presented Rouff, Bhangra, and Gatka of the Gujjar community and band performances. This event is part of Youth Caravan's series of events, in its efforts to inspire young people to become active members of their communities and promote positive change. Prominent activist Shah Fahad said, "Our aim is to inspire young people to become agents of change in their communities, and this event provided a great platform for them to come together and discuss important issues."