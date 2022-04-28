JK Army intensifies patrolling along LoC in Keran sector to prevent infiltration

Indian Army has intensified patrolling across LoC in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir as chances of infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan side have increased with the melting of snow. The jawans are patrolling 24x7 with latest weapons. Strong grid of anti-infiltration was placed and high definition cameras were installed for surveillance across the LOC. The soldiers are discharging their duties to safeguard people in harsh weather conditions. They are also getting support from the locals of Keran sector. It is the last village of Kashmir valley towards the border. Indian Army also helps them in many ways.