J&K: Anantnag’s 12-year-old girl Aleesa Khan pens debut volume of poetry

Aleesa Khan, a young poet from Anantnag, published her debut volume of poetry with an intriguing title ‘Drowning in Stars’. Aleesa Khan, a young girl from South Kashmir's Kehribal area of the Anantnag district, has written her first collection of poetry, which will be distributed in stores very soon. Khan, a 12-year-old girl who enjoys writing and hopes to become a doctor, has released her first collection of poems She began her academic career at the Army Goodwill School and is currently enrolled in the Nucleus Institute of Excellence in Anantnag. She expressed excitement at the publication of her first book while speaking to ANI. Khan claimed that the book has a variety of poems that focus on various facets of life, including kindness, love, hate, struggles, fate, emotions, suffering, and other things. She advised Kashmir's younger generation, particularly the females, to establish objectives and work hard to attain them because the Valley is full of talented young people.