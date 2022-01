J&K: Amid biting cold, demand for popular dry fish ‘Hoggard’ soars

As mercury dips in Jammu and Kashmir, the demand and sale for dry fish ‘Hoggard’ has increased in the state. People in the valley relish dry vegetables, smoked fish and wild herbs to survive during the extreme winter.“It tastes amazing in winters,” said a local. As the temperature falls, people in the valley tend to consume food items that keep them warm, and ‘Hoggard’ is one such source.