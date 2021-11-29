{"id":"2921706","source":"DNA","title":"J&K Administration working for peace, prosperity: LG Manoj Sinha","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"After National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah’s “militancy growing again in Kashmir” remark, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 29 said that the UT Administration is working for peace and prosperity. “I don't want to react to this (Omar Abdullah's statement). J&K administration is not working for some people but for 'Awaam' of Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise who is saying what is not our business,” he added. ","summary":"After National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah’s “militancy growing again in Kashmir” remark, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on November 29 said that the UT Administration is working for peace and prosperity. “I don't want to react to this (Omar Abdullah's statement). J&K administration is not working for some people but for 'Awaam' of Jammu and Kashmir. Otherwise who is saying what is not our business,” he added. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-jk-administration-working-for-peace-prosperity-lg-manoj-sinha-2921706","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/29/1007525-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/291121_YB_DNA_ANI_STORY_29.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1638192602","publish_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 29, 2021, 07:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921706"}