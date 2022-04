J&K administration organises free handicrafts training to empower women in far-flung areas of Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Handicrafts Department is providing skill training and promoting self-employment to empower women in far-flung areas of the Rajouri District. Women are getting free training in Embroidery, cutting, and tailoring at a centre in Thana Mandi Block of the Rajouri district. Women below the poverty line are also provided stipends.