J&K Accident: 2 killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Udhampur

Two persons were killed and 38 others got injured after a bus fell into a deep gorge in Keya Morh area of Udhampur, Jammu & Kashmir on July 07. Ten critically injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur, as per Udhampur CMO. "Upon receiving the information, we immediately sent the ambulances to the spot. 10 injured have been referred to district hospital Udhampur," Dr Vijay Kumar Basnotra, CMO Udhampur told ANI.