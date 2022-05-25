JK 3-day Pahari Cultural Festival commences in Baramulla

Three-day Pahari Cultural Festival commenced at Uri in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir from May 24. It was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages in collaboration with Baramulla District Administration and Directorate of Tourism. A large number of people participated in the festival. It provides a great opportunity for local artists to exhibit their talent and offer avenues for their income. Local dance, folklore, culture, and heritage activities were presented by local artists. Pahari-speaking people constituted a linguistic group that forms a heterogeneous society consisting of a number of communities inhabiting Jammu and Kashmir.