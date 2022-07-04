J&K: 2 LeT terrorists overpowered by locals in Reasi, villager narrates the act of bravery

In an act of bravery, villagers overpowered two most wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on July 03 and handed them over to police. The incident is of Tukson Dhok village. According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, the terrorists had reached Tukson Dhok village to take shelter after continuous pressure from Police and Army. They have been identified as Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama. Police recovered two AK rifles, seven grenades, a Pistol and a huge quantity of ammunition from their possession.