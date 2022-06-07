J&K: 2-day conclave on Maternal and Child Health organised in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir government organised a two-day conclave on Maternal and Child Health (MCH) in Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) on the banks of Dal Lake in Kashmir. It was aimed to revolutionise the health sector related to mother and child care. Number of delegates including senior health experts, doctors and medical students participated in the conclave. In this program, a lot of things were highlighted through power point presentations, discussions and debates to boost maternal and child health care. Due to the lack of awareness, maternal and child care mortality rates are increasing in the country. But with the help of new schemes, National Health Mission (NHM) is playing a tremendous role to improve maternal and child health care.