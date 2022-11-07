Jharkhand Woman arrested with 28 exotic snakes at Tatanagar railway station

Railway Police Force on November 07 arrested a woman for smuggling 28 exotic snakes from Tatanagar railway station in Jamshedpur of Jharkhand. According to the station-in-charge of Tatanagar railway station, Rajesh Tiwari, “The checking was done based on information that a suspect was transporting offensive materials in the Neelachal Express. After the search carried out in Neelachal Express, 28 exotic breed snakes and other insects were recovered.”