Jharkhand: Shoppers throng market ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, scores of people flock to Ranchi markets to shop for the festival. People are purchasing eatables, clothes and footwear. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated by Muslims around the globe to mark the end of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan. The festival will be celebrated on May 03.