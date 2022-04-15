Jharkhand Role of sleeper cells suspected in Lohardaga violence

Sub-divisional officer of Lohardaga Jharkhand, Arbind Kumar Lal has suspected the involvement of sleeper cells in the violence that broke out between two groups in Hirhi village in Jharkhand. Speaking to ANI, the SDO on April 15 said, “Sleeper cells stay in society in different forms and create a disturbance. We'll find such people. I've appealed to people not to be misled by anyone and not to believe in rumour.”