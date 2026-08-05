Jharkhand Protest: Student Leader Drinks Water On Sonam Wangchuk's Appeal

Jharkhand Protest Student Leader Drinks Water On Sonam Wangchuks Appeal

Ranchi: Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike against alleged irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations, agreed to consume water on Wednesday following an emotional video call with activist Sonam Wangchuk. During the 10-minute interaction, Wangchuk expressed solidarity with the protesting job aspirants and cautioned Mahto that giving up water during a fast was "tantamount to suicide". Following the appeal, Mahto drank water on camera at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium but clarified that he has not ended his hunger strike. Vowing to consume only water and salt until the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government orders a CBI probe into the exam paper leak allegations, Mahto appealed to Wangchuk to visit Ranchi in person.