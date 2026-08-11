Jharkhand Protest RaGa Slams Use Of Force Against Students Protesters In JMM-Ruled Jharkhand

Exam-fraud protests have triggered political tensions in Jharkhand. Rahul Gandhi condemned police action against protesting students. He said peaceful student protests must not face violence. Rahul urged Jharkhand government to resolve issues through dialogue. Congress leaders earlier praised the Soren government’s handling. Minister Irfan Ansari defended police action using water cannons. He claimed BJP elements disrupted the otherwise peaceful movement. Congress also highlighted former JPSC chief L Khiangte’s arrest. Mallikarjun Kharge demanded Centre’s response over student crackdowns. Rahul demanded Amit Shah clarify firing orders and seek accountability.