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Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 11:35 PM IST

Jharkhand Protest No Breakthrough In Jharkhand Talks Round 2; Protests Continue

The second round of talks between the Jharkhand government panel and agitating student representatives ended without a breakthrough, prolonging the 15-day-long protest over alleged paper leaks in the 14th JPSC examination.

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The second round of talks between the Jharkhand government panel and agitating student representatives ended without a breakthrough, prolonging the 15-day-long protest over alleged paper leaks in the 14th JPSC examination.

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Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism: 'Is he really 15?'
Brett Lee drops bombshell statement on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's age skepticism
NTA's Post-NEET Overhaul: Agency seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts
NTA seeks cybersecurity, vigilance and test-centre experts post-NEET row
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