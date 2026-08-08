Jharkhand Protest No Breakthrough In Jharkhand Talks Round 2; Protests Continue
The second round of talks between the Jharkhand government panel and agitating student representatives ended without a breakthrough, prolonging the 15-day-long protest over alleged paper leaks in the 14th JPSC examination.
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The second round of talks between the Jharkhand government panel and agitating student representatives ended without a breakthrough, prolonging the 15-day-long protest over alleged paper leaks in the 14th JPSC examination.