Jharkhand Protest Mahto Is A True Hero; Dipke Lauds Mahto During Video Call; Condemns Protest

Amid the ongoing protest, Abhijeet Dipke spoke to Devendra Mahto over a video call 'I was lathi-charged by the police' , said Mahto during the call Mahto further spoke about his injuries and chest pain. JPSC-JSSC aspirants protested in Ranchi over alleged paper irregularities. Police used lathi charge and water cannons to disperse the protesters Dipke called the alleged police action cruel and inhuman. CJP has extended support to the protesting students Mahto's health remains a key concern amid the ongoing stir.