Jharkhand Protest Hemant Soren Breaks Silence Assures Justice To JPSC-JSSC Aspirants

Ranchi: Breaking his silence on the 11th day of escalating student protests in the state capital, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren assured job aspirants that his government is taking the alleged JPSC and JSSC examination irregularities "with utmost seriousness and sensitivity." Speaking to reporters, Soren emphasized that the government "has eyes and ears" and is awaiting the final report from the Crime Investigation Department (CID), which is conducting round-the-clock raids and arrests. Addressing the agitators gathered at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium—where student leader Devendra Nath Mahto and others are on a hunger strike—Soren stated that all decisions would be taken within the constitutional framework to ensure full justice for the state's youth. However, protesting aspirants reiterated their demand for an independent CBI inquiry, alleging systemic corruption in the state's hiring agencies.