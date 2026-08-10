Jharkhand Protest Cops Spray Water Canons To Disperse Protesters As They March Towards Vidhan Sabha

INDIA
Jharkhand’s ongoing student protest intensified in Ranchi as job aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha. Police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to proceed towards the Assembly. The protesters have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.
Jharkhand’s ongoing student protest intensified in Ranchi as job aspirants marched towards the Vidhan Sabha. Police deployed water cannons to disperse protesters attempting to proceed towards the Assembly. The protesters have been demanding action over alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations.