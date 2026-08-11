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Updated: Aug 11, 2026, 02:35 PM IST

Jharkhand Protest BJP Calls For Jharkhand Bandh Today Over Lathi-Charge On Students | JMM |Congress

The BJP calls for a statewide bandh on August 11. The bandh is effective from 8:00 AM until midnight on Tuesday. Most schools and business establishments remains closed. The shutdown announced after police action against protesters.

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The BJP calls for a statewide bandh on August 11. The bandh is effective from 8:00 AM until midnight on Tuesday. Most schools and business establishments remains closed. The shutdown announced after police action against protesters.

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