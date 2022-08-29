Search icon
Jharkhand political crisis: Governor has to make decision, says Banna Gupta

Amid the wait for the Governor’s decision involving the Jharkhand political crisis and Chief Minister Hemant Soren, state Health Minister Banna Gupta on August 28 in Ranchi, said that the Governor has to make a decision soon. “We'll fight and will never relent. State's Governor has to make the decision (pertaining to the disqualification of CM Soren as MLA) public at the earliest, then only we can see further. We have a number above 50,” the minister said.

