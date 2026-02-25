Jharkhand Plane Crash Why There Was No Black Box On Jharkhand Air Ambulance That Crashed 7

Aircraft operated by Redbird Airways crashed in Ranchi on Monday night, killing 7 onboard. Absence of cockpit, voice recorder and flight data recorder complicates ongoing crash investigation. Under India’s civil aviation regulations, not all aircraft are mandated to carry black boxes. The rule hinges primarily on aircraft weight and certification dates. Aircraft had maximum takeoff weight of 4,583 kg, well below the 5,700-kg mandatory recorder threshold. First Certificate of Airworthiness issued in 1987 exempted aircraft from later rules. Regulations mandate FDRs for aircraft certified after January 1, 1990 cutoff. Since the aircraft predated both requirements, it was exempt under existing rules.