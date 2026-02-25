Jharkhand Plane Crash Why There Was No Black Box On Jharkhand Air Ambulance That Crashed 7

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Exclusive: Subh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here
England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles
SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'
Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip
Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened
INDIA
Aircraft operated by Redbird Airways crashed in Ranchi on Monday night, killing 7 onboard. Absence of cockpit, voice recorder and flight data recorder complicates ongoing crash investigation. Under India’s civil aviation regulations, not all aircraft are mandated to carry black boxes. The rule hinges primarily on aircraft weight and certification dates. Aircraft had maximum takeoff weight of 4,583 kg, well below the 5,700-kg mandatory recorder threshold. First Certificate of Airworthiness issued in 1987 exempted aircraft from later rules. Regulations mandate FDRs for aircraft certified after January 1, 1990 cutoff. Since the aircraft predated both requirements, it was exempt under existing rules.